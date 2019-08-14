49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers discusses her road to the NFL

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach, Katie Sowers opened up with Kristine Leahy on FS1’s Fair Game, to discuss her journey to becoming the second woman to coach in the National Football League.

Sowers was a football fan from a young age. So much that she kept a journal and wrote about how she loved the game and wanted to play football when she was older.

With her dedication, motivation and heart, she was able to do just that.

Prior to becoming a coach, Sowers played quarterback for the Kansas City Titans in the Women’s Football Alliance and competed in the IFAF Women’s World Championship.

In 2016, she became an intern with the Atlanta Falcons along side 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, as he served as the offensive coordinator. In June 2017, Shanahan then brought Sowers to the 49ers organization as part of the Bill Walsh NFL Coaching Diversity Fellowship.

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Heading into her third season, she touches on how prior to arriving in Santa Clara, she faced adversity within the league.

Sowers tells Leahy that another team in the NFL denied her a coaching position because they weren’t ready for a female to join their staff.

Sowers explained her conversation with the NFL executive.

“He said that they were actually shocked by how much they really liked me and said they would love to maybe open up opportunities for me down the road, but at that moment that they weren’t ready to have a female on staff,”

As much as Sowers hated hearing it, she also loved the honesty. It showed the executive what was going on within their organization.

Football was always a first love for Sowers, but she wasn’t sure coaching football was the path for her.

“It wasn’t until I saw Becky Hammon get hired for the Spurs in the NBA, that was when it finally clicked. I knew at that moment that that was going to be a path for me.”

Heading into a new season with the 49ers, she’s excited for what’s to come.

“I have a way of connecting with players and allowing players to feel comfortable and vulnerable. And, that’s not because I’m a woman. There’s other male coaches who can do that as well, but I feel as though that’s my strength.”