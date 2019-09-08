Live Now
Defense leads 49ers to 31-17 victory over Buccaneers in messy season opener

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 08: Ahkello Witherspoon #23 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts to an interception returned for a touchdown during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA BAY (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers began their season on a high note with a 31-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

It was a messy season opener to say the least, but 49ers defense held things down as they forced four turnovers, including two pick-sixes.

One of the pick-sixes came from cornerback Richard Sherman, who collected his first interception with a Niners jersey on.

San Francisco will travel to Cincinnati next week to take on the Bengals.

