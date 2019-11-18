49ers overcome 16-0 deficit, come back to defeat Cardinals 36-26

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – With 38 seconds left in the game, Jimmy Garoppolo found Jeff Wilson who ran it in for the game winning touchdown.
The San Francisco 49ers made an incredible comeback Sunday afternoon, defeating the Arizona Cardinals by a final score of 30-26.
Arizona had 31 seconds left in the game to capitalize, but a Cardinals’ fumble ultimately sealed the deal at Levi’s Stadium.
The 49ers, who faced a tough first loss last week against the Seattle Seahawks, improve to 9-1.
The Red and Gold will host the Green Bay Packers (8-2) next week.