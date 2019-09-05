49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ready to bounce back from ACL injury

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, is excited to get back to work coming off a season-ending knee injury.

Garoppolo will face his first game in the regular season since tearing his ACL against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018.

The quarterback talked about his emotions following Wednesday’s practice.

“A lot of excitement. It’s been a long time coming, so it’s finally here, getting into the game-week schedule and everything and it’s good to be back.”

Garoppolo isn’t the only one anxious to make a come back. Head coach Kyle Shanahan added, “We’ve all been itching for this game since the season ended last year and when you’re coming back from an injury I think that’s even heightened for those type of players.”

Shanahan is ready for the quarterback to take the field and show everyone his progress.

“Jimmy’s working his way back. He’s ready to go. He’s as far along as he can be. I know he’s confident, excited for the season, but we need Sunday to come not just for him but for all of us.”

Garoppolo discussed the challenges he’s faced since the injury.

“I think there were mental hurdles, physical hurdles that both of them you’re trying to balance them and at the same time not think about it too much because you’re dealing with training camp and everything.”

The quarterback is ready to focus on what’s in front of him and put the injury in the past.

“It’s kind of one of those things you put out of your head. I have so many other things to worry about that you can’t really be worrying about that all the time.”

The 49ers will head to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers on Sunday for Week 1 of the NFL season.