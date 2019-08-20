49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo struggles to find his rhythm in preseason game against Broncos

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 19: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers sets to pass against the Denver Broncos in the first quarter during a preseason National Football League game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 19, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made his highly anticipated debut during Monday night’s preseason game against the Denver Broncos since tearing his ACL in the 2018 season.

The quarterback threw an interception in the first series and finished his outing 1-6, with zero passing yards.

Garoppolo made headlines last week during a practice when he threw five interceptions on 5 consecutive passes.

The Broncos defense was able to apply pressure making it harder for the QB to find a rhythm.

Garoppolo expressed his frustration following his performance against the Broncos.

“I’m a little frustrated. It’s the NFL, unfortunately we don’t get to play the whole game right now.” He added, “”Once you get in a groove like that, it’s not a good feeling.”

Head coach Kyle Shanahan commented on what he saw from Garoppolo’s performance.

“Not much, the offense couldn’t really get going.”

Shanahan continued, “It’s just about getting him out there and playing again …. The more he can play the better. I wish we could have kept him out there longer today, but you risk everyone else to so I had to get those guys out of there.”

The 49ers will head into Week 3 of preseason as they face the Kansas City Chiefs August, 24 at 5 p.m.