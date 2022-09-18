SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle.

Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers announced he would not return.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after an apparent injury following a play against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Josh Jones #13 of the Seattle Seahawks tackles Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Lance’s teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

Lance had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021.

Garoppolo didn’t practice with the team during training camp, throwing on his own on a side field, before agreeing to return as a backup on a reduced contract this season.

Now he could have a chance at a more substantial role depending on how long Lance is injured.