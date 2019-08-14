49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws five interceptions today at practice

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers wrap up training camp on Tuesday in Santa Clara. The biggest storyline of the day was the five interceptions by the defense.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, struggled to find his rhythm as the defense continued to shut down his passes.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan explained, “Sometimes it’s hard to make the right decisions when you’re fired up and competitive and usually when you make a bad play it makes your mind go a little bit sideways.”

Shanahan explains that players are bound to have a day like that and when they do, you have to give them the chance to play out of it.

“Hopefully you don’t have five in the game, but you can play yourself out of two in a row or something like that. I thought he did play better at the end of the two-minute drive and in the red zone,” Shanahan said.

The quarterback is expected to make an appearance heading into Week 2 of the preseason. When asked if Garoppolo is expected to play more than one or two series, Shanahan discussed he hasn’t decided yet, “That’s something I’ll probably decide on Sunday.”

The 49ers head to Denver to have a joint practice with the Broncos.

The teams will face off Monday, August 19th, at 5 p.m.