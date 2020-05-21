49ers’ Raheem Mostert talks preparing for games as NFL moves closer to possible return

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As the NFL inches closer for a potential return, players are prepping for a return to their playing cities.

KRON4’s Jason Dumas spoke with 49ers running back Raheem Mostert on potentially getting back on the field.

As the future looks promising in terms of nfl teams getting back on the field, the reality is there are still a lot of unknowns as to how it will all work.

“Yeah my wife has been concerned, she’s actually cried a couple time because she wants to make sure those 90 guys that are in the locker room will all be safe and their families as well,” Mostert said. “We have had talked about it and she understands that this is my job and I have to do what my job requires me to do.”

As for being able to do that job at a high level like last season, Mostert has been getting innovative with his home workouts.

“I got an O-lineman strip that I was fortunate enough to get sent over by the coaching staff that they want me to work on my aiming point for the run game and going out there and doing those types of things and running routes and stuff and doing things to elevate my game because I don’t want to be one dimensional,” he said.

Mostert recently signed a 3-year, $8.7 million contract with the Niners. He expects his workload to increase. He has added muscle to be able to get more of the 137 carries he got last season.

“I am trying to incorporate those things in my daily workouts so that way I am able to take those hits and like you mentioned be one of those guys who are getting 200 carries,” he said. “I gotta prepare for that and the only way I know how is to get bulky and stronger.”

