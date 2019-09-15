49ers remain undefeated, 41-17

CINCINNATI, Oh. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers pull out a win on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals in a 41-17 victory, remaining undefeated.

The last time the 49ers got a 2-0 start was in 2012 with Jim Harbaugh as the head coach. Last time the team won back-to-back on the road was in 1989.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 17 of 25 passes for 297 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception. The 49ers accumulated 573 total yards, their highest total in seven years.

The 49ers started off strong as wide receiver Marquise Goodwin scored a 38-yard touchdown.

Shortly after Raheem Mostert turned a screen pass into a 39-yard touchdown. The 49ers took the lead 14-7, at the end of the first quarter.

Another notable highlight was from Jeff Wilson Jr. as he scored his first touchdown of his NFL career.

Jeff Wilson Jr. up the middle for the TD to make it 21-7! #SFvsCIN#GoNiners pic.twitter.com/GGOl0MuXo6 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 15, 2019

Despite the win, San Francisco suffered two injuries from left tackle Joe Staley and defensive end Dee Ford. Staley is expected to miss 6-8 weeks after suffering a fractured fibula. Ford left the game with an irritated quad, injury remains unknown.

The 49ers will come home for Week 3 to face the Pittsburgh Steelers Sept. 22.