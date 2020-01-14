49ers’ Richard Sherman lays into critics, explains why he’s the best cornerback

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman had a few choice of words for the critics following the win against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

Sherman entered the season negotiating his own contract, leaving some to question if that was the right decision.

Each week the cornerback has proved he’s one of the best defensive backs in the league, hitting every incentive in his contract he negotiated.

Sherman earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro in his first season with San Francisco.

Reporters asked the cornerback if he anticipated the interception during the playoffs on Saturday against the Vikings.

“It was man coverage,” Sherman said. “I get tired of hearing the excuses of why I’m great.”

Sherman went on to add, “It was man coverage, I covered the man, I picked the ball off. In the playoffs, in big games, I show up. I show up year-in, year-out, whether it’s 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014. Unless I tear my Achilles, I’m out there and I’m doing my job at a high level. I get tired of excuses for why I’m good.”

The cornerback added that he felt because he was confident early on in his career, it seemed as if people wanted him to fail.

“And if I didn’t fail. It was like how do we tear him down in other ways,” Sherman said.

Regardless of what the critics say, Sherman continues to dominate.

According to analytics site Pro Football Focus, the cornerback has allowed 17 receptions for 130 yards, zero touchdowns two interceptions and allowing 10 receiving yards per game.

