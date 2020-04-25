49ers select WR Jauan Jennings of Tennessee

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With their final scheduled pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected wide receiver Jauan Jennings.
Jennings, a standout receiver at Tennessee, was selected in the 7th round, No. 217 overall.
The 6-foot-3, 215 pound WR will join:
- 1st Round – DT Javon Kinlaw (No. 14)
- 1st Round – WR Brandon Aiyuk (No. 25)
- 5th Round – OL Colton McKivitz (No. 153)
- 6th Round – TE Charlie Woerner (No. 190)
