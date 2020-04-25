Live Now
49ers select WR Jauan Jennings of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 12: Jauan Jennings #15 of the Tennessee Volunteers runs with the ball after a reception against the Oklahoma Sooners during the game at Neyland Stadium on September 12, 2015 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With their final scheduled pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

Jennings, a standout receiver at Tennessee, was selected in the 7th round, No. 217 overall.

The 6-foot-3, 215 pound WR will join:

  • 1st Round – DT Javon Kinlaw (No. 14)
  • 1st Round – WR Brandon Aiyuk (No. 25)
  • 5th Round – OL Colton McKivitz (No. 153)
  • 6th Round – TE Charlie Woerner (No. 190)

