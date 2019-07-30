49ers TE George Kittle makes NFL Top 100 list

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle ranks No. 29 on NFL’s Top 100 list.

The NFL Top 100 list is ranked by the players themselves, based on the season prior. This is the ninth season the list has come out by the NFL Network.

George Kittle becomes the second highest 49er ranked since linebacker Patrick Willis in 2014, who came in at No. 27.

Fellow teammate LB Dee Ford also made the list coming in at No. 67

In 2018, Kittle had a record-breaking season when he set an NFL record for the most single-season receiving yards by a tight end. He rounded out the year with 88 catches for 1,377 yards and five touchdowns.

The tight end took to Twitter saying, “Wow!! All I can say is thank you. Room for improvement and more fun.. glad football is back.”

