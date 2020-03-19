49ers to donate $500,000 in coronavirus relief

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers became the latest Bay Area sports team to donate money to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The football team pledged to donate $500,000 to support employees of the organization and the greater communities of Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties.

$49,000 will become immediately available to non-profits in the two counties, with additional funds to be divided out as local authorities further assess the situation.

The team will be taking input from Cindy Chavez, President of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, and Sam Liccardo, Mayor of San Jose, Comcast, and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation on where the money will be best utilized.

“While the 49ers organization is talking to regional leaders to assess how we can best leverage our resources to help our friends and neighbors, we are happy to support this effort by Supervisor Chavez and Mayor Liccardo,” said Al Guido, San Francisco 49ers President. “We appreciate their leadership and creating this opportunity for us to advocate for those most impacted by this situation.”

The 49ers join the Golden State Warriors who pleaded $1 million in COVID-19 relief last week.