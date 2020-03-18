5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Humboldt County

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck off the coast of Humboldt County Wednesday afternoon.

The quake hit at 3:08 p.m. and struck about eight miles west of Petrolia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS reports the earthquake had a depth of about 17 miles.

Residents in Humboldt County reported feelings significant shaking on Twitter.

I’m in Humboldt County and just felt a BIG earthquake! Still feeling it. — 🌳 (@OKcouncil) March 18, 2020

The 100% last thing we need right now: 5.0 magnitude #earthquake off of the Humboldt County coast just a bit ago. No early reports of damage or injuries. This follows a 5.6 last week. We’ll get through this, let’s make the decision to skip any future shakers. pic.twitter.com/fznoXCKprL — Mike McGuire (@ilike_mike) March 18, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Utah near Salt Lake City.

