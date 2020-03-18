Live Now
5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Humboldt County

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck off the coast of Humboldt County Wednesday afternoon.

The quake hit at 3:08 p.m. and struck about eight miles west of Petrolia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS reports the earthquake had a depth of about 17 miles.

Residents in Humboldt County reported feelings significant shaking on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Utah near Salt Lake City.

