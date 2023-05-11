(KTXL) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck in Northern California Thursday afternoon, with the shaking felt at least as far away as Sacramento.

Preliminary readings had the quake at a 5.7 magnitude, but the USGS website updated its reading to 5.4.

According to the USGS, the quake struck at around 4:19 p.m. about 1.5 miles southwest of the community of East Shore.

The area is near Lake Almanor, about 165 miles northeast of Sacramento.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.