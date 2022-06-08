LIVERMORE, Calif. (BCN)–Firefighters were battling a five-acre fire in Livermore Wednesday, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire’s unit serving Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties first reported the fire just after 1:15 p.m. near westbound Interstate 580 and Greenville Road.

According to Cal Fire, forward progress of the fire has been halted at around five acres as of 2 p.m.

I-580 remains open in both directions, but smoke is visible from the freeway and fire officials urged motorists to be cautious if traveling in the area.

No other information was immediately available about the fire.

