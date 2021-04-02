5 Bay Area residents split $18M SuperLotto jackpot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Five people in the Bay Area split the $18 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot won at the end of 2020.

Michael Zhang, Ronnie Lau, Samuel Lee, Duc Luu, and Hui Leung split the jackpot that was won on December 26, 2020.

The lucky ticket was sold at Café Paradise in San Jose.

Between the five, each person cashed out with $2,720,000 before federal taxes.

“We usually all buy tickets together,” Zhang told the California Lottery. “We bought 20 Mega Millions tickets, 20 Powerball tickets, and 10 SuperLotto Plus tickets.”

Zhang held on to the tickets and got a text the night of December 26 from one of

the group members.

“I scanned the ticket with the Check-A-Ticket app and found out we had won,” Zhang said. “We decided to hold off until the (COVID-19) restrictions were lifted and took a trip to Sacramento.

We went to the district office there and dropped the ticket off in the drop box.”

No one in the group has decided what they are going to do with the money, according to Zhang.