MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The five former officers charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Tyre Nichols are being arraigned in court Friday morning.

Ben Crump, attorney for Nichols’ family, is scheduled to hold a press conference after the hearing.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were all terminated by the Memphis Police Department on January 21.

All entered pleas of not guilty. The judge says the case may take some time. Next date is set for May 1.