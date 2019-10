SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Five people were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a crash in San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood.

The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. near Jones and Washington streets.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and police are on scene.

Police have not detailed the circumstances of the crash or conditions of the five people taken to the hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Track live traffic conditions here.