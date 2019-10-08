5 people detained after reports of shots fired at an East Bay BART Station

(KRON) – Police have detained five people after receiving reports of shots fired at an East Bay BART station Tuesday night, according to BART officials.

The Pittsburg/Bay Point station has since re-opened and service is back to normal.

Around 6:38 p.m., BART posted on Twitter that the station was shut down and trains were not stopping due to police activity.

Police arrived on scene to investigate.

Authorities were able to detain five people.

There were no reports of injuries.

During the station closure, bus service was provided to help passengers.

No other details have been released at this time.