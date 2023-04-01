SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting in the Tenderloin on Saturday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Just after 1 p.m., officers from the Tenderloin Station responded to the 200 block of Golden Gate Avenue for a report of a shooting. The officers arrived and found a 52-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers called emergency medical crews to the scene after providing aid to the man. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by medical personnel, the victim died because of his injuries.

KRON On is streaming now

SFPD’s Homicide Detail is handling the investigation. SFPD is seeking information on this case. Anyone who has more details can contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.