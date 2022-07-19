The City of Stockton Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the Stockton Police Department)

(BCN) — A man was shot and injured in his leg following an early Monday morning shooting in Stockton, police said.

Police said the 53-year-old man was in the 200 block of East Church Street when he was struck by gunfire. Officers responded to the scene at 3:28 a.m. on reports of a person shot and located the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

