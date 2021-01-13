$550 million up for grabs in tonight’s Powerball

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The jackpots for the California lotto keep climbing as a winner is yet to claim the top prize.

The next drawing for Powerball is tonight and boasts a $550 million prize.

Super lotto will also draw tonight for a $11 million payout.

The biggest amount of money people can win is through the Mega Millions draw which sits at $750 million and is still up for grabs after no one has claimed last night’s drawing. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday.

There have been a few lucky, newly-wealthy Bay Area residents the past few weeks.

In San Francisco, a woman won a $10 million Scratcher ticket at the Arco gas station in the Mission just days before Christmas.

Last week, someone purchased a winning ticket worth $2 million at a Chevron gas station in Brentwood.