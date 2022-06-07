At least six Los Angeles County firefighters were injured during a fire training exercise in the Castaic area Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported about 11:15 a.m. near the Golden State Highway and Templin Highway and involved firefighters participating in a training, California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard told KTLA.

All six victims were taken to a hospital; five suffered minor injuries, while one was being assessed for the extent of burns, L.A. County Fire Department Battalion Chief Chad Sourbeer told KTLA.

It is also unclear what led to the firefighters being injured.

The California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

Crews were still in the area about two hours later.

