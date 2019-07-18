Live Now
6-year-old girl struck, killed by golf ball

by: CNN Newsource

OREM, UTAH (CNN NEWSOURCE) — A six-year-old girl died after accidentally getting hit in the head by a golf ball.

Police say she was sitting in a golf cart while her father was teeing off at sleepy ridge golf course in Orem, Utah.

She was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital in critical condition, where she died Monday night.

Police are not pursuing any charges.

A go-fund-me account for medical and funeral expenses identifies the little girl as Aria Hill.

At last check, it had raised more than 31-thousand-dollars of a 25-thousand-dollar goal.

Aria’s uncle told CNN affiliate KSL the young girl was her father’s “golfing buddy.”

