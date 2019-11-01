6-year-old in ‘high spirits’ after being hit by truck while trick-or-treating

TRINITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle while trick-or-treating in Trinity, Florida.

The crash happened around 7:30 on Halloween night at the intersection of Starkey Boulevard and Town Avenue in Trinity. FHP troopers say a 1999 Ford F150 was heading north on Starkey Boulevard and failed to yield to the boy who was using a crosswalk with flashing lights.

The collision left the boy with serious injuries. He was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

8 On Your Side spoke with the boy’s parents, Chris and Darlene Keyes. They say their son Dominick is recovering in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

“Just knowing he’s going to be okay is the best support we have now. And that’s what is helping us get through right now, knowing he’s expected to make a full recovery,” Darlene said. “It’s still hard to see him like this though. Just not anything a parent wants to see their children go through.”

“I mean, knowing it’s mostly just superficial wounds, that’s the best thing,” Chris added. “I mean his face will heal. I mean little kids, their skin, it will change, you know? But, the way it looked when it happened, he hit him at like 50 or 60. Didn’t hit his brakes until he hit him.”

Chris and Darlene say their son finally woke up around 4 a.m. Friday.

“Gave him a shot of morphine because he was in a lot of pain, you know? But (he) immediately wanted a popsicle, so we were like, screw it. What color you want? They came and brought him a red one,” Chris said. “He’s doing good. He’s up in high spirits. He wanted to say hi to everybody on Facebook. So we put up a quick video of him telling everyone he’s all right.”

Robin Gourlay told 8 On Your Side she was out with her family enjoying Halloween and witnessed Dominick get hit.

“Lights were flashing, they were in the crosswalk, the truck went through the crosswalk and hit the little kid,” Gourlay described. “Dragged him all the way across.”

Jazmyn Flynn lives nearby where the crash happened and was also out celebrating Halloween with her small children in the neighborhood. She told us her family was almost hit in that exact same crosswalk around the same time.

“We got here earlier this evening and hit the button and went to walk across and almost got hit ourselves,” Flynn said.

The driver of the truck that hit Dominick stayed at the scene and appeared to be cooperating with investigators. Charges against him are pending, the FHP says.

His wife told 8 On Your Side he saw the flashing lights but didn’t see anyone in the crosswalk.

