60 laptops stolen, classrooms damaged in break-in at Oakland elementary school

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland’s Markham Elementary School was burglarized once again over the Labor Day weekend and this time, thieves got away with 60 laptops.

This past weekend’s break-in is not the first time Markham Elementary was targeted by thieves.

The school was broken into back in January. During that incident, 40 Kindle Fire tablets were stolen.

The devices were later replaced by Amazon.

“When a person steals from a school, all they are doing is stealing from students and their future,” said district spokesperson John Sasaki in a statement Tuesday.

The district says this weekend’s burglary is a loss of thousands of dollars for the Oakland Unified School District.

Classrooms were also damaged during the break-in

They say the stolen laptops, Google Chromebooks, are essential to students’ learning in Oakland.

Back in January, the suspects in the tablet theft broke into the school through a window.