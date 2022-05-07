(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced that it had towed 60 vehicles, issued 17 citations and made two arrests related to illegal sideshows this week. A firearm was also recovered, according to a tweet the department sent out.

“The City of Oakland continues to see violent and dangerous sideshows throughout our community,” said OPD Assistant Chief Darren Allison in a video posted to Twitter. “The sideshow activity has included reckless and unsafe driving, vandalism, property damage, physical assaults, gunfire and injuries.”

The department said that officers dedicated to illegal sideshow activity will be out this weekend to deter and take enforcement actions. Several dozen cars were towed overnight Thursday, the same night a shooting at a Santa Rosa sideshow left a 22-year-old man in critical condition.

“Participants in the sideshows threaten the safety of our neighborhoods, business districts and communities,” Allison said. “In response, each weekend the Oakland Police Department dedicates officers to deter and enforce the illegal sideshow activity.”

The Oakland Police Department asks anyone with a tip regarding an illegal sideshow to email: sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov