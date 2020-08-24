600+ goats successfully evacuated from fire in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – You won’t bahhhhlieve this!

Over 600 goats were evacuated from the Coyote Fire burning in Northern California over the weekend.

The goats were in close proximity to the fire, but thanks to Park Ranger’s quick actions, all of the goats were safely relocated.

In a Facebook video from Santa Clara County Parks, you can see the hundreds of goats crossing the Excel Bridge.

