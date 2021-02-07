62-year-old Walmart employee punched during robbery in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 62-year-old Walmart employee was assaulted after two suspects tried to shoplift from the Fremont store last week, authorities announced.

On Jan. 1 around 8:45 a.m., a male and female suspect were attempting to shoplift from the Walmart store on Osgood Road.

The Walmart employee asked the suspects to pay for the merchandise when the female suspected punched the employee in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

Patrol officers investigated the incident and identified a suspect vehicle from nearby business cameras. The license plate was captured for a silver Chrysler Sebring and video of the suspects and suspect vehicle were shared with surrounding law enforcement agencies.

On Feb. 5, Street Crimes Unit officers were patrolling the area of Stevenson Boulevard and Blacow Road when they located the suspect vehicle.

SCU officers conducted an enforcement stop on the vehicle and detained the two people inside the car who appeared to be the same suspects from the Walmart incident.

The victim was brought to the scene and positively identified both suspects.

31-year-old Steven Mora of Fremont was arrested for robbery and booked at the Fremont City Jail. 19-year-old Jasmine Stanford of Fremont was also arrested for robbery, and released with a citation due to circumstances that “hindered the ability for her to be booked”, officials said.

Stanford’s citation orders her to appear in court to face the robbery charge in April 2021.

Mora’s arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 10.