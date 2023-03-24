(KRON) — There have been 65 reports of catalytic converters in Alameda in the past 30 days, according to the Alameda Police Department. Additionally, there have been 62 reports of vehicle thefts, police said.

Vehicles most impacted by catalytic converter theft according to Alameda PD are:

Toyota Prius

Toyota Tundra

Toyota Sequoia

The most stolen vehicles were:

Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai Santa Fe

Kia Sportage

There has been a recent surge in thefts of Hyundais and Kias, due to a social media challenge. According to Alameda PD, the National Transportation Safety Board recently announced the two carmakers will offer free theft deterrent software for vehicles without an immobilizer.

“This update will extend the length of the alarm sound and add deterrents to restrict a person’s ability to start the car without a key,” Alameda PD said. Owners of either vehicle can contact the car manufacturers for more information.

Measures Alameda PD recommends to deter vehicle and catalytic converter theft include:

Place a tracking device, similar to an AirTag or a Tile, in a discrete location inside your vehicle

Install an anti-theft device

Contact your vehicle manufacturer to inquire about software enhancements or updates

Paint your catalytic converter to help identify it as stolen

Install an alarm that activates when your car is tilted

Park in well-lit areas within view of security cameras

Install a motion-sensitive dash cam

Draw attention to your vehicle by activating your car’s alarm from a safe distance

Catalytic converter thefts in Alameda have spiked since the turn of the year with 77 such thefts reported between mid-March and mid-February.