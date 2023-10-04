SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco resident Carole Selig, 69, has been convicted of domestic violence and elder abuse, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Wednesday. Selig was convicted of two counts of domestic violence, two counts of elder abuse, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of violating a restraining order.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Selig repeatedly beat her 68-year-old boyfriend in their home in Russian Hill.

“I would like to thank the jury for their service,” said Jenkins. “This case demonstrates that domestic violence will not be tolerated and be vigorously prosecuted by my office. Survivors are not alone and have an advocate in my office who will stand with them and fight for justice tirelessly in the courtroom.”

Selig was in a dating relationship with the victim for a decade, according to testimony and evidence in the trial. On Feb. 25, 2022, the victim reported that Selig was drunk and threw a bottle of vodka at him, grabbed his hair, and tried to bite him.

Selig has been accused of slapping and punching the victim all over his face and upper body 20 to 30 times after he questioned if she had been drinking, which occurred on June 26, 2022.

The case against Selig was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Bertolino with assistance from Victim Advocate Wesley Chu.

“This verdict sends a clear message that domestic violence will not be tolerated,” said Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Bertolino. “I would like to thank the San Franciscans on this jury for holding Ms. Selig accountable for the harm she has caused.”

Selig faces up to one year in county jail for her crimes. Selig’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 17.