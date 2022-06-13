SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)– San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a $6 million grant for gun violence prevention on Monday.

In collaboration with San Francisco Police Chief William Scott, the mayor’s announcement stated that the money from the Board of State Community Corrections will continue to fund the city’s Violence Reduction Initiative.

The initiative was awarded $1.5 million in 2020 when it began, and this year’s grant is said to continue operations for three more years.

The initiative was a collaborative effort developed by the San Francisco Police Department, in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania, the California Partnership for Safe Communities, the Street Violence Intervention Program and Operation Genesis Inc.

The program has been implemented in San Francisco’s District 10, Bayview – Hunter’s Point, Visitacion Valley and Potrero Hill neighborhoods. It will eventually expand to other districts.

The goal of the initiative is to reduce shootings and homicides, break the cycle of recidivism and build trust between law enforcement and communities impacted by violence, according to a news release.

“While we have made significant strides reforming our criminal justice system here in San Francisco, there is still work that needs to be done,” said Mayor Breed. “This grant allows us to continue supporting residents most at risk of committing violent offenses by meeting them where they are to prevent crime from happening in the first place.”

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.