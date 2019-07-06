Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits northeast of Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST (KRON) — Another earthquake hit near Ridgecrest in Southern California Friday night, about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

The earthquake initially measured at 7.1., according to the USGS, but was downgraded to 6.9. It was later upgraded back to 7.1.

The earthquake hit around 8:20 p.m.

Since the quake, there have been more than 70 aftershocks of 3.0 or greater, according to KRON4’s chief meteorologist.

Friday’s quake followed a massive earthquake Thursday morning in the same area.

That earthquake clocked in at magnitude 6.4.

Kern County officials are reporting multiple injuries and fires resulting from the quake, though have not provided much detail.

One fire was burning at a mobile home park in Ridgecrest.

San Bernardino County is also reporting cracked buildings and minor injuries.

State Route 178 near the Kern River Canyon is closed because of a rock slide.

Caltrans is en route to assess the damage.

There is no estimated time of reopening for the highway.

Conditions through SR178 in the Canyon pic.twitter.com/l3rnYGhutJ — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) July 6, 2019

According to the California Institute of Technology, there have been roughly 1,700 aftershocks in the area since Thursday’s earthquake.

Yesterday’s quake was the largest in 20 years in the area.

Friday’s earthquake was felt in the East Bay, in Discovery Bay as well as in Sacramento, according to social media reports.

Gov. Gavin Newsom activated an operation center Friday night within the California Office of Emergency Services in response to the quake.

Newsom says state agencies are coordinating mutual aid with local emergency responders.

"In response to another large earthquake in Southern California tonight, I have activated the @Cal_OES state operation center to its highest level, and the state is coordinating mutual aid to local first responders." – Governor @GavinNewsom — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) July 6, 2019

The Los Angeles Dodgers were playing baseball when the quake hit Friday.

The team posted video to Twitter showing the moment the earthquake began during the fourth inning.

Players continued to play baseball despite the shake.

Ridgecrest Fire Video Courtesy: World Central Kitchen