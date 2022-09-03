PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest traffic weekends, according to Petaluma Police Department.

There were five collisions on the first day of Labor Day weekend in the City of Petaluma. PPD also made seven DUI arrests as part of their Labor Day campaign.

The collisions include two hit and runs, two property damages, and one vehicle roll-over that resulted in minor injuries, police said. Petaluma PD dispatched two officers to conduct a DUI saturation patrol.

From 5:30 p.m. on Friday leading up to 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, a total of seven DUI arrests were made. Drivers charged with a first time DUI can face an average of $13,500 in fines, police said.

In response to Friday’s DUI arrests and collisions, Petaluma Police Department released the following statement:

Although impaired driving is dangerous and prevalent year-round, the end of summer and Labor Day Weekend period are particularly deadly on the roadways of California. The Petaluma Police Department wants to remind the community about the dangers of drunk and impaired driving.