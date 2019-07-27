7 involved in San Mateo gun battle arrested

SAN MATEO (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department identified and arrested seven suspects involved in a gun battle outside of a San Mateo bar in June.

On Thursday, detectives, SWAT and various law enforcement partners served seven arrest warrants and four search warrants across California resulting in the arrest of six men and one woman.

A round-the-clock investigation led detectives to suspects in the counties of Alameda, Orange, San Joaquin and San Mateo.

The shootout took place in the 500 block of S. Norfolk Street, outside of Club Shoreview on June 23 at 12:30 a.m.

Dozens of shots were fired, but only one uninvolved person received a minor injury.

The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Adrian Halatoa, 19-year-old Gary Tuione, 21-year-old Sela Kioa, 24-year-old William Halatoa, 27-year-old Floyd Tuione and Halaholo Halatoa, and 29-year-old Tonga Moa.