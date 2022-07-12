FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a 70-year-old man at gunpoint, according to a Facebook post from Fairfield Police Department.

On July 7 around 10:30 am. FPD responded to reports of a robbery at gunpoint near the 1500 block of Gulf Drive. Officers found the 70-year-old victim and were given a video of the incident. The victim’s cell phone had been stolen, but was located nearby when detectives began investigating.

KRON On is streaming live

FPD states that this appeared to be a “crime of opportunity” rather than a hate crime, but the investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to reach out to the FPD Investigations Division at 707-428-7600. FPD also shared tips for personal safety to keep in mind.

Personal Safety tips from Fairfield Police Department

• Be alert and aware! While you are walking, keep your mind on what is going on around you. Knowing who is near is the first step to being secure. If someone makes you feel uncomfortable, move in the direction of other people.

• Display confidence. Walk with purpose, scan the area around you and make casual eye contact with others to display confidence. This reduces your chances of being targeted by criminals. Don’t wear shoes or clothing that restrict your movements.

• Keep your hands free. Carrying items makes you a more vulnerable target for criminals. Backpacks should be worn on your back, keeping your arms and hands free. Avoid text messaging or lengthy cell phone use while walking alone. Be extra alert; know who and what are around you at all times.

• Trust your instincts. If you have an intuitive feeling something is wrong, trust your instincts. React immediately and take action to reduce your risk. Many individuals suppress these feelings because they fear their response will offend someone. React to your instincts and don’t worry about someone else’s feelings. If someone approaches you and you feel uncomfortable, move or ask for assistance. Call the Police immediately about all suspicious activity. Don’t worry about “bothering” us because this is what we are here for.