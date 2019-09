CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Yet another sideshow bust has led to 71 arrests and 26 vehicle impounds, according to Contra Costa CHP.

“A multi jurisdictional law enforcement combined effort last night, a major sideshow was busted in the east county,” the department tweeted.

SIDESHOW bust yields 71 arrests & 26 vehicles impounded. A multi jurisdictional law enforcement combined effort last night, a major sideshow was busted in the east county. Full press release with all details from @AntiochPolice at: https://t.co/wFSUBdCgQF… pic.twitter.com/eKqYD0EgWj — CHP – Contra Costa (@320PIO) September 2, 2019

The tweet came just a few hours after Oakland PD warned that they would be monitoring and patrolling for illegal sideshow.

The police department tweeted if you are participating or simply spectating, you will be arrested.