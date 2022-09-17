OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Oakley, according to a Facebook post from the Oakley Police Department (OPD).

In the early hours of May 20, Oakley Police were called to a shooting in the 200 block of West Cyprus Road in Oakley. Officers found a man lying in the driveway suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Ruben Ortiz, 51, of Oakley.

According to police, Investigators discovered that the shooting happened at the threshold of the front door. At the time of the incident, the resident of the home, Judith Goodner, 74, of Oakley, had a restraining order out against Ortiz. Police learned that Goodner was the shooter in the incident; they collected an initial statement before releasing her.

Investigators completed follow-up interviews, and police later learned that Goodner and Ortiz had been involved in an intimate relationship that had not been shared with officers the night of the shooting. Investigators found that Goodner had picked Ortiz up and brought him back to her residence not long before the shooting occurred.

Investigators were able to find a surveillance video, but police said it required “detailed analyzing before it could be properly interpreted.” OPD states that the facts of the case did not match up to Goodner’s statement. The woman originally stated that she had acted in self defense.

On Sept. 9 Goodner was arrested for murder and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. On Sept. 13, the case was shared with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office which filed one count of murder against Goodner.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to contact Detective Locke of the Oakley Police Department at 925-625-8822.