SANTA CRUZ, CO., Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol said Sunday an accident on Friday in a driveway in Davenport in Santa Cruz County resulted in the death of a 76-year-old woman.

Officers responded at 3 p.m. to a home on Swanton Road, east of State Highway 1. The woman was standing in the driveway when a 76-year-old man backed up his 2002 Ford vehicle in the driveway.

The CHP said “for an undetermined reason” the Ford backed over the woman in the driveway. The man stopped the vehicle and waited for CHP officers to arrive. The woman sustained major injuries and was transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

The CHP is investigating the accident. Investigators say they don’t believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.

