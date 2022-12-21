ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A 78-year-old woman died in a two-car collision in Rohnert Park on Wednesday morning, according to the city’s Department of Public Safety.

The crash was reported at about 7:30 a.m. at Golf Course Drive West and Labath Avenue near the Graton Resort and Casino. Investigators determined a white GMC utility truck was heading east on Golf Course Drive when a black Mercedes-Benz sedan going west tried to turn left onto Labath Avenue when the two vehicles collided.

The Mercedes driver, the 78-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the GMC truck driver suffered moderate injuries, public safety officials said. The collision remains under investigation, but impairment is not considered a factor.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Department of Public Safety at (707) 584-2600 and refer to case #22-5112.

