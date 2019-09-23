8 injured after cars collide into Sacramento restaurant

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say eight people were injured when two cars collided and then crashed into a corner restaurant in downtown Sacramento.
City fire officials say three people inside the Thai restaurant were hurt in the crash Saturday afternoon. Four people in one car and one person in the other vehicle were also hurt.
The Sacramento Bee says two victims suffered moderate injuries and everyone else had minor injuries.
Officials say speed appears to have been a factor.
The newspaper says the restaurant had recently reopened after repairing damage from another traffic accident five months ago.
