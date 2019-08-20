8-year-old girl makes bracelets for police officers

PHILADELPHIA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Eight-year-old Kaylee Byers had a special delivery for the 18th district.

“I came by and wanted to drop off some bracelets for you guys,” Kaylee said.

Since last summer, Kaylee has been giving away handmade black-and-blue bracelets.

It’s a small token to thank police officers for risking their lives.

“Why are they are getting hurt and killed? Because people should appreciate them for what they’re doing. They’re helping the country,” Kaylee said.

“After the shooting last week, six of them reached out to her to say that they were okay and wanted her to come visit to help make people a little bit happier, so she did,” Todd Byers, Kaylee’s father, said.

Kaylee has made more than a thousand bracelets and documented her progress on Facebook.

She has sent bracelets as far as Australia.

Amid all the hugs and smiles, Kaylee asked the officers for one thing, to dance with her.

Some officers say they now consider Kaylee’s bracelets part of their uniforms.

“I told her I’ll never take it off. I’ll keep it on, and it’s just outstanding what she’s done,” Sergeant Sharone Johnson said.

“No matter how tough we have of a job, we can look down and say, you know what? That day, on a Monday morning, I received a bracelet from a child that loves us,” Officer Shamssadeen Baukman said.