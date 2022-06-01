(KRON) — An eight-year-old girl who was trapped under a car while riding an electric go-kart was rescued by first responders in Hercules last month, according to a social media post from the Hercules Police Department. The incident occurred on May 17 at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision site having been advised that a vehicle had backed into an 8-year-old child. By the time officers arrived, the child had been extricated but was suffering from rib pain.

When officers arrived, the 8-year-old was being treated by Rodeo-Hercules Firefighters and AMR. The girl had reportedly been riding a Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart with no helmet when she was collided into head-on by a Black 2018 Toyota Rav 4.

The girl was trapped under the left rear of the Rav 4 until family members and neighbors were able to lift the vehicle and remove her from underneath. Despite not appearing to have any visible injuries, the girl was transported to Children’s Hospital in Oakland.

The Rav 4’s driver told officials she was driving around the visitor’s parking area and didn’t see the girl riding the go-kart.