Man shot by deputy in Bodega Bay was on LSD, sheriff says

BODEGA BAY (KRON) — The man shot by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy Thursday night took several doses of the hallucinogenic drug LSD before injuring several people and being shot, authorities said Friday.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Betai Koffi, of San Francisco, was in Bodega Bay with five friends at a rented home for the Fourth of July before the rampage that left several injured.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department said Koffi took a total of four doses of LSD, starting at noon on Thursday, leading up to the shooting.

Prior to the shooting, the suspect allegedly punched a woman in the chest and side, officials said. He also stabbed a man with a pencil, choked another man and punched a third man in the face.

It’s unclear if those victims were the friends he rented the home with.

At that point, the sheriff’s department said Koffi got into his rented car, tried to back out of the driveway, only to hit another parked car and ram it into the garage of the home.

The suspect then got out of the car, according to authorities, knocked on several other doors of nearby homes and was confronted by a security guard at one of the homes.

The suspect then allegedly stabbed the guard with a metal stake and knocked him to the ground.

The sheriff’s department said the suspect went on to steal the guard’s truck and hit a man and woman walking.

Both were injured, the woman suffered serious injuries.

The suspect continued on, police said, hitting another man and woman, causing significant injuries to the woman.

According to police, as Koffi continued driving, he eventually hit a wall and went into the yard of a home on Pelican Loop Road, before continuing driving.

The CHP and sheriff’s deputies then responded.

Authorities said the suspect later accelerated toward the patrol cars, aiming at officers.

That’s what prompted a Sonoma sheriff’s deputy to fire their weapon.

The shooting occurred around 8:10 p.m.

Koffi is in critical condition, authorities said, and remains in the hospital.

He was placed under arrest on two counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one charge of carjacking.

The people injured during the rampage are expected to survive and did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.