866 PG&E customers still without power in Marin County

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – The latest numbers are in from Pacific Gas and Electric, as the utility company tries to restore power to the last 866 customers that had their energy cut due to a Public Safety Power Shutoff event.

High winds, that at times exceeded 100 miles per hour, and the threat of the Kincade Fire, that has ravaged Sonoma County the last week, were the culprits responsible for the PSPS that has been in effect in the county since Saturday.

At the peak of the outages, more than 118,000 customers were impacted throughout Marin County, with more than 940,000 customers impacted statewide.

While 99 percent of Marin has been restored, 434 customers in Dillon Beach, 76 in Fallon, 122 in Marshall and 234 in Tomales are currently waiting for the lights to be turned back on. The utility does not expect full restoration until late tonight.

A circuit sustained heavy damage in the high winds during the week, and PG&E needs to inspect every section of line before energizing it. These community’s being at the end of the line means they are the last to be restored.

The shutoffs have proven controversial and unpopular, with people taking to social media to air their grievances, and PG&E stock plummeting to $3.80 on Monday.