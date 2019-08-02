94-year-old veteran almost threw away winning lotto ticket

BEND, ORE. (CNN) — He almost lost his fortune.

It happened to 94-year-old William Bowker, an Air Force veteran who lives in Oregon.

He plays the lottery often, and his granddaughter came by to check his latest ticket.

She thought mistakenly it was a mega millions ticket, when instead it was mega bucks.

Before Bowker tossed it out, he double-checked and to his amazement, he hit on all the winning numbers.

The jackpot of $6.5 million.

Bowker took the lump sum and after taxes, totaled $2.2 million.

Bowker says at 94, he has what he needs, but is thrilled to help his family.

A Jackson’s Food Store in Happy Valley, Ore. gets $65,000 for selling that winning ticket.

It’s the largest jackpot ticket the chain has ever sold.