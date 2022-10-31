SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A minor who allegedly made online threats towards a school in Santa Cruz on Monday has been arrested, according to a press release from Santa Cruz Police Department.

On Monday a staff member at Santa Cruz High School found an online threat and called it in to SCPD immediately. A shelter-in-place was initiated at SCHS, out of an abundance of caution, police say. Officers were also sent to the campus.

Within 90 minutes of the initial report, SCPD detectives identified a boy as the suspect who allegedly made a social media threat against the school. The boy is now in police custody, and police say there was never a credible threat to any of the schools in Santa Cruz.

The minor suspect is a resident of Santa Cruz County, but he is not an SCHS student, according to police. The minor was arrested by SCPD for making criminal threats, and his case has now been forwarded to the Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office.

Police also clarified that the arrest they made today is not connected to an online threat incident that was reported last week on Oct. 27. Police say that threat is still under investigation.