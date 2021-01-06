Mega Millions jackpot soars to $490M, Powerball drawing tonight

(KRON) – The Mega Millions jackpot is still up for grabs after no one claimed all six of last nights winning numbers.

The jackpot was at $447 million when the winning numbers were drawn Tuesday night. The cash option was $339.6 million.

The winning numbers were 20, 43, 51, 55 and 57, with the Mega Ball 4.

The next drawing on Friday is estimated to be $490 million with a cash option of $372.3 million.

The Powerball jackpot is up to $410 million with the next drawing tonight.