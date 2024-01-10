The cheeseburger, a simple combination of a meat patty, cheese and toppings, was invented in Southern California, and the local city at the center of the discovery is hosting a special celebration.

Pasadena city officials shared that the cheeseburger’s origins can be traced back to 1924, when teenager Lionel Sternberger put cheese on a burger while working at his dad’s restaurant, The Rite Spot.

The reason Sternberger put cheese on the hamburger has been debated, with one story saying he did it to mask the mistake of burning one side of the burger, while another story says a customer asked for the unusual request.

Sternberger was recognized as the inventor of the cheeseburger in the Feb. 7, 1964, issue of Time Magazine. He died at the age of 56 in Glendale.

The City of Roses will celebrate Sternberger’s creation’s centennial anniversary with “Cheeseburger Week.” From Jan. 21 to 27, a city-wide celebration will occur, complete with limited-time deals at restaurants, a cheeseburger walking tour and more.

People staying at any of the seven Pasadena hotels in January can get a free cheeseburger and others can pick up their Cheeseburger Passport, which can be redeemed for prizes when visiting participating restaurants.

The Pasadena Cheeseburger Week event has been going on since 2012, and in 2017, the city dedicated a plaque to commemorate The Rite Spot, according to the Visit Pasadena website.

More information about Pasadena’s Cheeseburger Week can be found here.